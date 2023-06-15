Cyclone Biparjoy: This Is How The 'Very Severe Storm' Looked From Space Before Making Landfall In Gujarat (WATCH)

Twitter: @SultanAlNeyadi

United Arab Emirates' astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi created a buzz on Twitter by sharing breathtaking footage of Cyclone Biparjoy from the International Space Station (ISS) before making a landfall in Gujarat.

The viral video showcases the stunning view of the powerful cyclone over the Arabian Sea.

In the clip, Neyadi captures the transition from land to sea as the ISS orbits around the Earth. The vast expanse of the Arabian Sea gradually disappears beneath a thick, white cloud cover, obscuring the water below.

IMD Says 'Landfall Process Has Commenced', To Continue Till Midnight

Cyclone Biparjoy commenced its landfall near Jakhau Port in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday evening, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, in its report further stated that the landfall process will be concluded by midnight. The Kutch and Saurashtra coasts experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall, prompting agencies to remain on high alert.

According to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD, the cyclone has a diameter of approximately 50 km, and is progressing at a speed of 13-14 kmph. Consequently, it is estimated to take around five hours for the cyclone to cross over land.

Maximum wind speed could reach 150 km per hour

The weather department notified that Cyclone Biparjoy initiated landfall at approximately 6:30 PM. The maximum wind speed is anticipated to reach 150 km per hour.