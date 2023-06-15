 Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall Near Jakhau Port In Gujarat's Kutch, Wind Speeds Reach 145 Kmph
Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains battered Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as agencies remain on high alert due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy has started making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday evening.

The landfall process will be completed by midnight.

Nearly 1 lakh people evacuated so far

Authorities have evacuated around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas following a prompt warning from the IMD about the "extensive damaging potential" of the cyclone.

Officials said 15 NDRF teams, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Very heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat

The Met office had earlier warned of very heavy (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm) to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20.5 cm) in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts.

"We won't be surprised if some areas record more than 25 cm of rainfall. Usually, they do not receive such intense precipitation at this time of the year. Therefore, there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had cautioned.

Damage to property expected

Meteorologists had warned of extensive damage to standing crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication poles, and flooding of escape routes.

Hugh tides could inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, they said.

