Cyclone Amphan: Despite Modi's praise of Mamata Banerjee govt, Bengal BJP leaders remain critical

The BJP appears to be sending out somewhat mixed messages as party leaders in West Bengal continued to criticise the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, mere hours after Prime Minister Modi praised the Chief Minister for her efforts in combating the effects of Cyclone Amphan.

Last week, following the Cyclone that killed 86 people and displaced lakhs, Prime Minister Modi had undertaking an aerial survey of cyclone-hit West Bengal. Showing appreciation for the state government, Modi had spoken about how Bengal had to fight two wars -- one against COVID-19 and another against cyclone. He had said that the state has tried sufficiently under the leadership of Mamata to fight them.

"Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," the Prime Minister had tweeted on May 21, hours after the cyclone passed.