Cyclone Amphan: Here's why BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was halted from visiting areas affected by Cyclone Amphan

On Saturday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was halted by the police while travelling towards South 24 Parganas. The MP was travelling to visit areas in the district that had been affected by Cyclone Amphan.

The police stopped Ghosh from going past barricades, stating that with the COVID-19 lockdown in place, permission was required to travel from one district to another.

The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reports that there were also protests near the barricade. Reportedly, there were protests against the BJP and the people involved raised slogans against the saffron party.