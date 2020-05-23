Cyclone Amphan: Death toll rises to 86 in Bengal; locals torch police vehicle to protest lack of electricity in Titagarh

Cyclone Amphan sped through West Bengal on Wednesday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction in it's wake. Many people have lost their lives, and thousands of trees, have been uprooted and broken. Reports suggest that lakhs of people were rendered homeless by the storm.

While the full extent of the damage caused by the cyclone has not yet been calculated, earlier on Friday Banerjee had said that state had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the fiercest cyclone to hit the state in over 100 years.