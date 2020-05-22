Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr relief package for West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal.
In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
"I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also announced that Rs 2 lakh each will be given for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan. "Rs. 2 lakhs would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to Cyclone Amphan in parts of West Bengal," he said.
The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time.
Speaking about the aerial survey, which he conducted with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister said: "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives due to the cyclone. Centre and State are working together to provide all possible help to people. With the Governor and the Chief Minister, an aerial survey was done. They have also briefed me on the prevailing situation."
Addressing the people of West Bengal, he said that the country is battling a COVID-19 pandemic on one hand and there is a cyclone situation in some parts. "Dealing with the pandemic requires social distancing whereas battling the cyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, West Bengal is fighting well. We are all with West Bengal in these adverse time," he said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The Prime Minister also conducted a review meeting in Basirhat with Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other state officials.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)