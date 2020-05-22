Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr relief package for West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal.

In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," PM Modi said.

