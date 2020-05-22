Perfect social distancing: Twitter after PM Modi arrived in West Bengal to take stock of damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in West Bengal to take stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

Modi arrived at Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state BJP leaders. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debashree Chaudhuree, who hail from West Bengal and Odisha, were accompanying the Prime Minister.