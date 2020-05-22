Perfect social distancing: Twitter after PM Modi arrived in West Bengal to take stock of damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in West Bengal to take stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.
Modi arrived at Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state BJP leaders. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debashree Chaudhuree, who hail from West Bengal and Odisha, were accompanying the Prime Minister.
Soon after PM Modi arrived in West Bengal, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions regarding the visit amidst the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. And some tweets are downright hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee are also scheduled to hold a review meeting about post-cyclone situation. "He will conduct aerial survey and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday.
On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 1,000 crore fund for restoration work for areas affected due to Amphan. The cyclone claimed lives of 72 people in the state.
