CWC 2023: Lawyer Who Complained To ICC Against Rizwan Claims Receiving Death Threats From Hizbul Mujahideen

After filing a complaint with the ICC against Pakistan keeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan for offering namaz on the field during the fixture against the Netherlands on October 6th at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal has now claimed receiving 'life threat' from terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jindal wrote, "Received life threat from Islamic terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen on Phone for filing complaint against Pakistani cricket player Mod.Rizwan offering Namaz in Cricket Ground. Complaint filed with Delhi Police. Request @cp_delhi @CellDelhi @DCP_NorthWest to take action."

Earlier, in his complaint, Jindal said that the act of Rizwan offering prayers in front of many Indians is to show he is a Muslim, which according to him impacts the spirit of sports.

Jindal also mentioned in his complaint that the act of offering prayers on the field and dedicating his performance against Sri Lanka to Gaza further underlines his strong inclination towards religious and political ideology. Rizwan was notably heckled by the Indian cricket fans with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' during the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It's worth noting that Jindal had also filed a complaint against renowned Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas for her anti-India and anti-Hindu tweets.

Zainab Abbas was one of the presenters for the ICC Cricket 2023 World Cup in India.

Jindal took to Twitter and wrote the below:

Update on Zainab Abbas Matter:- Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma. “Athiti devo bhava” only for those who respect our country & Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land."

Zainab apologised for old posts

Zainab, after the controversy, left for the UAE in the middle of the World Cup.

Though initial reports stated that she was deported from India, the International Cricket Council later clarified that Zainab left due to "personal reasons".

Zainab, issuing clarification later, said, "I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online," Zainab tweeted.

She went on to apologise for her anti-Hindu comments and remarks against India which she had made way back in 2014 on X (formerly Twitter).

"And even though there was no immediate threat to my safety, my family, and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired.

"I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make it clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today. There is no excuse or space for such language, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended.

"Also, I am truly grateful to those who were concerned and reached out during this challenging time," Zainab concluded.

