Who Is 'Political Hitman' Whom Swati Maliwal Alleged Of Releasing 'Out Of Context' Video?

Soon after a video surfaced on the internet showing an alleged heated argument between AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and the security staff at the CM residence, she alleged that a "political hitman" has started making efforts to save himself.

A video clip shared by IANS on X shows scenes from the official CM residence in Delhi's Civil Lines where the guards are seen pleading Maliwal for leaving the premises.

In her response, she can be allegedly heard saying, "Teri bhi naukri khaaungi... ye ganja saala"

Maliwal reacted to the viral video saying a "political hitman" has begun efforts to "save himself".

"As always, this political hitman has once again started trying to save himself. By having his people tweet and running half-contextless videos, he thinks he will be able to escape after committing this crime. Who makes a video while beating someone up? Once the CCTV footage from inside the house and the room is examined, the truth will be revealed to everyone. Fall as low as you can, God is watching everything. One day, the truth of everyone will come out in front of the world," Maliwal said in a post on X.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024 .

Who is 'political hitman'?

Though it is not clear for whom Maliwal used the term 'political hitman', but it is being linked with on old statement of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

In 2012, Jaitley had refferd Kejriwal as "hitman" after the then AAP chief accused then BJP president Nitin Gadkari of receiving 100 acres of agricultural land in Maharashtra in a quid pro-quo deal with Congress- NCP government.

Jaitley remarked that since Kejriwal was in the process of forming a political party, it was evident that he harbored ambitions of seeking the "limelight". "A mountain of what was not even a mole-hill sought to be created... The hitman (Kejriwal) has scored a self-goal."

However, Maliwal hasn't yet given any statement against Delhi CM. She han't changed her profile picture on social media, which she has put in support of Kejriwal after his arrest.