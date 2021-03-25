Current COVID-19 wave to peak in April: SBI report

India is witnessing an increase in the daily Covid caseload since February, "which clearly indicates a second wave", reports NDTV, citing a study conducted by the State Bank of India. The second wave may last up to 100 days, when counted from February 15, it adds.

Based on trends till March 23, the total number of coronavirus cases in India in the second wave is expected to be around 25 lakh, the forecast said. The 28-page report further said localised lockdowns or restrictions have been "ineffective" and that mass vaccination is the "only hope" to win the battle against the pandemic. ''Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases, India might reach the peak in the second half of April," it concludes. Focusing on the economic indicators, the SBI report said the business activity index, based on high frequency indicators, has declined in the last week, adding that the impact of the lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible next month.