Over 500% jump in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up by 4 times

In an another hint of second wave of COVID-19 in India, the capital city Delhi sees itself in a worrisome situation as there has been a 527 per cent increase in the number of daily cases in the past month.

On Wednesday (March 24), the city recorded 1,254 while exactly a month before on 24th February 200 cases were recorded. The positivity rate of the infection has also gone up from 0.36 per cent to 1.52 per cent during the same period, the data showed.

The city also recorded its highest single day spike on March 24 in the past three months. Six people succumbed to the virus, taking the overall death count to 10,973. Before this the city had recorded highest single day spike on 18 December with 1,418 cases.

On an average, over 800 new cases were reported every day in the past week, against 428 cases daily a week prior. Owing to the massive rise, authorities announced measures to restrict large public gatherings. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday have also banned public celebrations during Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Baraat.