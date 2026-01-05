Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

A driver is seen dozing off at the steering wheel while his car continues to move at high speed on the Chandigarh highway | X/@BeingGujjar1

A shocking video showing life-threatening negligence on a public road has surfaced from the Chandigarh highway, where a car driver was seen fast asleep while the vehicle continued moving at nearly 100 kmph. The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern over road safety.

Video Shows Driver Unresponsive Despite Honking

The footage, recorded by another motorist driving alongside, shows the driver slumped over the steering wheel, visibly dozing off and completely unaware of his surroundings. The person filming can be heard shouting at the driver and repeatedly honking in an attempt to wake him, but the efforts appear of no use as the man remains asleep.

The car continues to cruise at high speed on a relatively less-trafficked stretch of the highway, creating panic and highlighting the severe risks posed by drowsy driving on public roads.

Outcome Still Unknown

At the time of publishing this article, it remains unclear whether the driver was alerted in time or if the incident resulted in an accident or casualties.

Similar Incident on Delhi–Jaipur Highway

In a previous incident from June 2025 on the Delhi–Jaipur Highway near Gurugram, a civil engineer reportedly fell asleep while driving and rammed into two men on a motorcycle outside a dhaba. The crash killed a law student and critically injured his friend. CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral.

Drowsy Driving: A Silent Killer

Drowsy driving is a major road safety concern in India, especially on long highways. Experts estimate fatigue contributes to nearly 20–40% of road accidents. Authorities frequently report cases of sleep-deprived drivers, particularly truckers, rear-ending smaller vehicles at night.

Recognise Warning Signs Early

Drivers should stop immediately if they experience:

Frequent yawning or blinking

Difficulty keeping eyes open

Lane drifting or missing road signs

Trouble maintaining speed

Adequate rest 7 to 9 hours of sleep is the only proven prevention.