 Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

A shocking video from the Chandigarh highway shows a driver fast asleep at the steering wheel while his car continues to cruise at high speed. Recorded by another motorist, the clip shows the man slumped forward despite repeated honking and calls to wake him. The incident has sparked serious concerns over drowsy driving and road safety.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
A driver is seen dozing off at the steering wheel while his car continues to move at high speed on the Chandigarh highway | X/@BeingGujjar1

A shocking video showing life-threatening negligence on a public road has surfaced from the Chandigarh highway, where a car driver was seen fast asleep while the vehicle continued moving at nearly 100 kmph. The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern over road safety.

Video Shows Driver Unresponsive Despite Honking

The footage, recorded by another motorist driving alongside, shows the driver slumped over the steering wheel, visibly dozing off and completely unaware of his surroundings. The person filming can be heard shouting at the driver and repeatedly honking in an attempt to wake him, but the efforts appear of no use as the man remains asleep.

The car continues to cruise at high speed on a relatively less-trafficked stretch of the highway, creating panic and highlighting the severe risks posed by drowsy driving on public roads.

FPJ Shorts
'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues Russian Oil Imports - Video
'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues Russian Oil Imports - Video
Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post
Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post
Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS
Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS
South Korea: KT Corp Loses 50,000+ Customers As Early Termination Fees Are Waived Post Data Breach
South Korea: KT Corp Loses 50,000+ Customers As Early Termination Fees Are Waived Post Data Breach

Outcome Still Unknown

At the time of publishing this article, it remains unclear whether the driver was alerted in time or if the incident resulted in an accident or casualties.

Similar Incident on Delhi–Jaipur Highway

In a previous incident from June 2025 on the Delhi–Jaipur Highway near Gurugram, a civil engineer reportedly fell asleep while driving and rammed into two men on a motorcycle outside a dhaba. The crash killed a law student and critically injured his friend. CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral.

Read Also
Kalyan Tragedy: Woman Killed After Speeding Pickup Tempo Runs Over Her On Titwala–Goweli Road;...
article-image

Drowsy Driving: A Silent Killer

Drowsy driving is a major road safety concern in India, especially on long highways. Experts estimate fatigue contributes to nearly 20–40% of road accidents. Authorities frequently report cases of sleep-deprived drivers, particularly truckers, rear-ending smaller vehicles at night.

Recognise Warning Signs Early

Drivers should stop immediately if they experience:

Frequent yawning or blinking

Difficulty keeping eyes open

Lane drifting or missing road signs

Trouble maintaining speed

Adequate rest 7 to 9 hours of sleep is the only proven prevention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case; 5 Others To Be Released, Know...

SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case; 5 Others To Be Released, Know...

Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

‘Slim And Trim Haircuts’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Advise To Schoolchildren Goes Viral

‘Slim And Trim Haircuts’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Advise To Schoolchildren Goes Viral

Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At...

Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At...

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Ahore On Jaipur-Bound Highway