COVID-19: West Bengal govt introduces app to check availability of beds, medicines, oxygen

Kolkata: The West Bengal Chief Secretary met the union health secretary to discuss the current pandemic situation.

According to Nabanna sources, ways to get more people vaccinated and other ways to break the pandemic chain were discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government launched an app where the people can see the availability of covid medicines, oxygen and availability of bed in hospitals in West Bengal.

“Apart from the necessary information on the COVID-19 situation, free consultations from doctors will also be available on the app,” said sources of West Bengal state secretariat.

Meanwhile, a government hospital in South Kolkata stopped admission of covid patients as the hospital ran out of oxygen.

On the other side, a covid positive patient while trying to run away from covid ward in Calcutta Medical College was rescued by firefighters and was readmitted to the hospital.

Vaccination centers across the state saw huge queues outside the booth since the wee hours. While some got vaccinated a large number of people were seen returning home without the second dose of vaccines.

With 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, West Bengal recorded fresh 20,136 cases.