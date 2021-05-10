West Bengal: CID summons six officers for Sitalkuchi killings during phase 4 of polls

Kolkata: CID on Monday summoned 2 CISF personnel and 4 police officers over the Sitalkuchi killing during fourth phase of polling on April 10.

According to CID sources, an official of Quick Response Team (QRT) has also been summoned for quizzing.

“Why did the QRT leave the spot while the firing was on? What led to the open firing everything is very sketchy and nothing concrete has been ascertained for which two CISF people and four police officers including IC of Mathabhanga police station Rana Burman have also been summoned,” mentioned the sources.

The sources also confirmed that in keeping with the ongoing pandemic situation, the summoned people sought virtual quizzing, which the CID team nullified, and the six officers will have to visit the CID office in person tomorrow.