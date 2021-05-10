West Bengal: CID summons six officers for Sitalkuchi killings during phase 4 of polls

Kolkata: CID on Monday summoned 2 CISF personnel and 4 police officers over the Sitalkuchi killing during fourth phase of polling on April 10.
According to CID sources, an official of Quick Response Team (QRT) has also been summoned for quizzing.
“Why did the QRT leave the spot while the firing was on? What led to the open firing everything is very sketchy and nothing concrete has been ascertained for which two CISF people and four police officers including IC of Mathabhanga police station Rana Burman have also been summoned,” mentioned the sources.
The sources also confirmed that in keeping with the ongoing pandemic situation, the summoned people sought virtual quizzing, which the CID team nullified, and the six officers will have to visit the CID office in person tomorrow.
It is pertinent to mention that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again during the poll campaign said that after coming back to power she will take strict action against the people who were instrumental in the Sitalkuchi firing that claimed four lives.
Meanwhile, CBI had attached Anup Majhi’s Salt Lake house over the ongoing coal scam probe.
It can be recalled that ahead of the eight phase of recently concluded Assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress’ MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name has cropped in the remand note of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged coal scam case.
According to ED sources, not just Abhishek but his wife Rujira Naroola’s name is also there in the remand sheet.
Incidentally, in February Abhishek’s wife Rujira and his sister-in-law, Menka Gambir and Menka’s husband were quizzed by the CBI officials over the ongoing probe of the coal scam.
Not getting satisfactory answers from either of them, the CBI had also sent notice to the respective banks in Thailand and London.
