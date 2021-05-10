Will work towards making West Bengal violence-free: Suvendu Adhikari after being elected Opposition leader in state assembly

“I have been an MP twice and MLA three times and have also witnessed the arrogance of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. My first duty will be to make the state violence-free. Several BJP cadres are being killed and hanged and over one lakh cadres had to take shelter in Assam, this should be stopped,” said the Nandigram MLA.

Suvendu also mentioned that post Independence for the first time a defeated candidate became the Chief Minister of the state.

“For the first time in history, a defeated candidate became the Chief Minister and the Left Front got completely wiped off from the state. 77 lotuses have bloomed in the state and slowly we will reach our target of making Sonar Bangla,” added Suvendu.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that if needed the saffron camp will agitate outside the Assembly and will reach out to people to serve them.

“We are for serving people and we will fight for it to every extent and if needed, we will agitate outside the Assembly,” mentioned the West Bengal BJP chief.