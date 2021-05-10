Mamata Banerjee's cabinet: 43 TMC legislators sworn-in as ministers; check out who gets what

As many as 43 members of the third cabinet of the Mamata Banerjee government were on Monday sworn-in as ministers during a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers.
Three TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh were sworn-in virtually. Mitra is unwell and both Basu and Ghosh are recuperating from COVID-19.
Other elected legislators like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, and Sadhan Pande also took oath at the ceremony, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present along with other state government officials.
Those who were sworn-in include 24 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (independent charge).
Here is a full list of ministers and their portfolios:
1. Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister) - Home & Hill Affairs, Personnel & Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation, Information and Cultural Affairs and North Bengal Development
2. Subrata Mukherjee – Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction
3. Partha Chatterjee – Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Information Technology and Electronics and Parliamentary Affairs
4. Amit Mitra – Finance, Planning and Statistics, Programme Monitoring
5. Sadhan Pande – Consumer Affairs, SHG and Self Employment
6. Jyoti Priya Mallick – Forest, Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
7. Bankim Chandra Hazra – Sundarban Affairs
8. Manas Ranjan Bhunia – Water Resources Investigation and Development
9. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra – Irrigation and Waterways
10. Moloy Ghatak – Law, Judicial and Public Works
11. Aroop Biswas – Power, Youth Affairs and Sports
12. Ujjal Biswas – Correctional Administration
13. Arup Roy – Co-operation
14. Rathin Ghosh – Food and Supply
15. Firhad Hakim – Transport, Housing
16. Chandranath Sinha – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
17. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay – Agriculture
18. Bratya Basu – School Education, Higher Education
19. Pulak Roy – Public Health Engineering
20. Dr. Shashi Panja – Women and Child Development and Social Welfare
21. Md. Ghulam Rabbani – Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education
22. Biplab Mitra – Agriculture Marketing
23. Javed Ahmed Khan – Disaster Management and Civil Defence
24. Swapan Debnath- Animal Resources Development
25. Siddiqullah Choudhary- Mass Education Extension and Library Services
Ministers of State:
26. Manoj Tiwari – Youth and Sports
27. Dilip Mondal – Transport
28. Akhruzzaman – Power
29. Seuli Saha – Panchayat and Rural Development
30. Srikant Mahato – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
31. Yeasmin Sabina – Irrigation and Waterways, North Bengal Development
32. Birbaha Hansda – Forests
33. Jyotsna Mandi – Food and Supplies
34. Paresh Chandra Adhikary – School Education
Ministers of State (Independent Charge):
35. Becharam Manna – Labour
36. Subrata Saha – Food Processing Industries and Horticulture
37. Humayun Kabir – Technical Education, Training and Skill Development
38. Akhil Giri – Fisheries
39. Chandrima Bhattacharya- Urban Development & Municipal Affairs; MOS in Health & Family Welfare and Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation
40. Ratna De Nag – Environment, Science and Technology and bio-Technology
41. Sandhyarani Tudu-Pashimanchal Unnayan Affairs, MoS in Parliamentary Affairs
42. Bulu Chik Baraik – Backward Classes Welfare, Tribal Development
43. Sujit Bose – Fire and Emergency Services
44. Indranil Sen – Tourism and MoS in information and Cultural Affairs