Bengal activist allegedly raped en route to farmer's protest in Delhi dies due to COVID-19; Samyukta Kisan Morcha reacts

The death of a West Bengal-based woman at the end of April has sparked nationwide fury after allegations of rape surfaced. The woman had been on her way to join the ongoing farmers' protest at the Tikri border when the purported attack took place. A week later, she died from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Jhajjar district.

As per an ANI report, a case has been registered against four individuals. The First Information Report filed by the father of the 25-year-old victim contends that she was raped after having come to Tikri from West Bengal on April 11 to join the farmers' protests. Quoting the complaint, city police station incharge Vijay Kumar told ANI that the woman had narrated the rape incident to her father on the phone. She was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on April 26 and passed away four days later.

The police said they have formed a team including three inspectors which will be supervised by DSP with the cyber cell, to track down the accused. A case has been registered into the matter.

As the news broke, countless social media users have stepped forward expressing their horror over the situation. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha took to Twitter with a statement, contending that it had already taken the "strictest possible action" over the allegations.

"Four days ago, the Tikri committee of SKM had already removed the tents and banners etc of the so called "Kisan Social Army". The accused were barred from participating in the movement and public appeal issued for their social boycott. The SKM has made it clear that the Kisan Social Army was never the authorized social media voice of the SKM and none of its handles have anything to do with the movement," the statement released on Sunday assured.

The collective, made up of some 40 farm groups and unions also said that they were extending "every possible support in any legal recourse" that the family of the deceased may prefer. "The SKM will extend full cooperation to the police in bringing out the truth of this matter. No one shall be spared," the statement added.