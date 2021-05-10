‘Commendable’: Calcutta High Court praises TMC Government for curbing post-poll violence

Kolkata, May 10: Calcutta High Court on Monday praised Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for curbing post-poll violence in West Bengal.

No sooner did the election result trend towards the ruling Trinamool Congress on May 2, reports of violent incidents started to come from across West Bengal and the BJP alleged that its supporters were killed by TMC party workers.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, all had appealed the ruling Trinamool Congress to stop the post-poll violence that claimed at least 16 lives and several injured.

Notably, on Monday, the Calcutta High Court had praised Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for curbing the post-poll violence.

“Both the TMC and the BJP are responsible for the violence. Who is more responsible will be ascertained later, but the state government’s intervention in curbing the violence is commendable,” read the Calcutta High Court’s observation.