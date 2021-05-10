‘Commendable’: Calcutta High Court praises TMC Government for curbing post-poll violence

Kolkata, May 10: Calcutta High Court on Monday praised Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for curbing post-poll violence in West Bengal.
No sooner did the election result trend towards the ruling Trinamool Congress on May 2, reports of violent incidents started to come from across West Bengal and the BJP alleged that its supporters were killed by TMC party workers.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, all had appealed the ruling Trinamool Congress to stop the post-poll violence that claimed at least 16 lives and several injured.
Notably, on Monday, the Calcutta High Court had praised Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for curbing the post-poll violence.
“Both the TMC and the BJP are responsible for the violence. Who is more responsible will be ascertained later, but the state government’s intervention in curbing the violence is commendable,” read the Calcutta High Court’s observation.
Welcoming the observation, TMC MP, Saugata Roy stated that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is constantly monitoring the situation to put an end to the violence.
“Mamata Banerjee can make everything possible. She has been shuffling the necessary police to curb the violence. The observation of the Calcutta High Court should be sent to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he was apparently worried about the situation,” claimed Saugata.
West Bengal BJP's Shamik Bhattacharya didn’t welcome the observation and said that the state police are either a mere spectator or helpless and also that sporadic violence is still continuing in West Bengal.
Incidentally, a team of three members sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs visited West Bengal and is visiting across the state where sporadic violence was reported.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the delegation on Monday and stated that the team is only visiting affected BJP people and is not bothered about affected families of TMC and SUCI cadres.
According to BJP sources, several BJP people along with their families have left their house fearing of being killed and also almost one lakh BJP supporters have taken shelter in Assam to save their lives.