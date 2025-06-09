COVID-19 Update: Active Cases Count Nears 6500 Mark In India; No Deaths Recorded, 624 Patients Discharged | FPJ

New Delhi: According to the latest report by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Department of Health & Family Welfare provided dashboard, updated today, India is nearing 6500 mark with an increase of 358 cases as of June 9.

As of 8 am on Monday, June 9, 2025, India reported a total of 6,491 active coronavirus cases, an increase of 358 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Kerala remains the most affected state with 1,957 active cases, having reported 7 new cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 42 new cases, raising its total to 728.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported, keeping the total at 65 since January 2025. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths at 18, followed by Kerala (15) and Delhi (7). A total of 624 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, with a total of 6,861 recoveries since January.

The central government is conducting mock drills in hospitals nationwide to assess readiness for handling potential surges, focusing on critical resources like oxygen supply and essential medicines, while emphasizing that most cases are mild and managed through home care.

COVID-19 cases in India | mohfw.gov.in

State-Wise List:

According to the latest report, no deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, however 65 deaths have taken places since the outbreak in January Active cases and cumulative statistics for COVID-19 across various states and UTs show varying trends. Andhra Pradesh reports 85 active cases while curing/discharging 50. Arunachal Pradesh has no active cases, with only 3 recoveries. Assam shows 4 active cases, with 9 cumulative recoveries.

Whereas, Bihar has 50 active cases, with a total of 18 recoveries. Delhi stands out with 728 active cases and 1128 cured, alongside 7 deaths. Gujarat has 980 active cases, with 504 cured and 2 deaths. Kerala remains high with 1957 active cases and 2384 cured, recording 15 deaths. Maharashtra also shows significant numbers with 607 active cases, 814 recovered, and 18 deaths. Overall, there are 6491 active cases across all regions, with 6861 cured and 65 total deaths reported.