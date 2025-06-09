41 Covid-Positive Cases Reported In Indore Since Jan To Date; Citizens Urged To Wear Mask In Crowded Place | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a slight uptick in Covid-19 cases and the seasonal rise in respiratory illnesses, district administration has advised citizens to wear masks in crowded areas, wash hands frequently and consult the nearest health centre at the first sign of symptoms.

The administration has put extensive precautionary measures in place to prevent any potential spread of the infection. Officials have reassured residents that the situation remains completely under control, urging them to remain alert but not panic.

A high-level Covid review meeting was chaired by incharge collector Gaurav Benal and attended by chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya, Dr Madhav Hasani and directors of all government and private hospitals in the district. The review covered Covid developments from January 2025 to date.

According to the health department, Indore has recorded 41 Covid-positive cases during this period. Of these, 26 patients are currently in isolation and receiving treatment. Fortunately, all reported cases are mild in nature and no serious symptoms have been observed. The prevalent variant in circulation is similar to Omicron BA.2, which typically results in mild symptoms such as cough, cold, sore throat and low-grade fever.

Hospitals across the district have been instructed to remain on high alert and strictly adhere to Covid protocols. Special attention has been called to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and those with pre-existing conditions, who are advised to avoid poorly ventilated and crowded spaces.

Benal emphasised the importance of readiness and directed health officials to ensure the availability of essential supplies, proper training for rapid response teams (RRTs) and robust sampling and testing facilities across both government and private healthcare institutions.

Amid a seasonal surge in respiratory illnesses, the administration reiterated the importance of community awareness and preventive behaviour.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing, maintain hygiene and self-monitor for symptoms of acute respiratory infections. Those experiencing worsening conditions or difficulty in breathing should seek medical help without delay.

“Be alert, but don’t panic,” officials concluded, reinforcing the message that vigilance and cooperation are key to managing the current Covid-19 scenario effectively.