COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days and that his government is taking several steps in this regard.

Kejriwal also said that pollution is the "biggest" reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the city. "COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing," he said during a press conference.