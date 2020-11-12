Arvind Kejriwal and Goa CM Pramod Sawant engage in war of words over air pollution on Twitter

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday exchanged barbs over the issue of the pollution on Twitter.

Sawant asked Kejriwal to focus on tackling pollution in the national capital and not worry about Goa, drawing a quick response from the Delhi CM, who said the issue needs to be addressed collectively.

Kejriwal had this week hailed the people of Goa for their efforts to protect the environment and accused the state's BJP government of suppressing public protests.

The Delhi CM was referring to a protest by various NGOs against three major projects on the ground the proposed ventures will benefit multinationals in the coal sector.

The protesters had also expressed concern over the move to enhance coal handling capacity in Goa.

Reacting to Kejriwal's statements, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that the Delhi CM should worry about his city-state where pollution has become a major concern.

"I was in Delhi and returned just today. I have seen how bad the air quality is (in Delhi). He (Kejriwal) should be concerned about his own area before talking about Goa, Sawant said.

Soon after Sawant's reaction, Kejriwal tweeted @DrPramodPSawant its not about Delhi's pollution vs Goas pollution. Both Delhi and Goa are dear to me.

"We are all one country. We all have to work together to ensure there is no pollution in both Delhi and Goa.