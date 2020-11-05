'Don't burst crackers at any cost': Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi pollution soars to season's high

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the national capital due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

While addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform Laxmi Puja at 7.39 pm on November 14 and urged people to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

"Please don't burst crackers at any cost. You're playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV," said Arvind Kejriwal.