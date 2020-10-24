Coronavirus in Delhi: Schools not opening for now; entire country should get vaccine for free, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ruled out reopening of schools in the national capital for now. "Schools are not reopening for now," said Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal added that it is right of every citizen to get coronavirus vaccine for free. "The entire country should get the vaccine for free, it is everyone's right. We will see when the vaccine comes, what it's like and how much it costs," Kejriwal told reporters on being asked if his government would provide vaccine for free to residents.

On Thursday, BJP had released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost.

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto. "As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman had said.

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also threw open the much-awaited flyovers at Seelampur and Shastri Park for the public in northeast Delhi and said the AAP government is ensuring the best facilities for the people of the city by saving money in every project.

He said the distance between ISBT and UP border can now be covered in 10 minutes.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Kejriwal said his government has saved Rs 53 crore on the project by building the two flyovers at a cost of Rs 250 crore against the sanctioned amount of Rs 303 crore.

The chief minister claimed that when a hospital is built in any part of the country, there is an expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore per bed but the AAP government has been saving money in every project.

"In Delhi, we built an air-conditioned hospital having all facilities with an expenditure of only Rs 30 lakh per bed... Since the AAP has come to power, we have been saving money in every project.

"Through the saved money, we have made medicines, water and electricity free, and are also building the best schools. We are providing facilities to the people of Delhi by saving money in projects," he said.

The chief minister said the people living in the area will benefit from the new flyovers.

No previous governments or any former chief ministers paid heed to the issues of the people of East Delhi and they were given "stepmotherly treatment", Kejriwal alleged.

(With input from agencies)