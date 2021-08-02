COVID-19 shots: Bhubaneswar becomes first Indian city to achieve 100% percent vaccination, say officials

New Delhi: As the country reels under the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Odisha's Bhubaneswar has become the first city in India to achieve 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination, informed Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar.

Anshuman Rath, in an interview with ANI, said, "We had set a target to complete vaccination in a specific timeline. BMC has a record of around nine lakh people who are above 18 years of age in the city. Which includes around 31 thousand healthcare workers, 33 thousand front-line workers. 5 lakh 17 thousand people are in the age group of 18 to 44 years. 3 lakh 25 thousand people are above 45 years of age. We had set a benchmark for these categories to complete their vaccination in the specific timeline by July 31."