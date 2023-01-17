e-Paper Get App
COVID-19 scare in India: Kerala mandates use of masks inside cars and in public areas

Additionally, the state government ordered everyone to cover their faces and noses inside of all cars as a precautionary measure in order to stop spread of COVID-19

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra becomes first state to make masks in public places optional | PTI
The Keralan government requested that everyone cover their mouths and noses in public settings on Monday, January 16. Additionally, the state government ordered everyone to cover their faces and noses inside of all cars as a precautionary measure in order to stop spread of COVID-19.

Mask mandatory in public places

The Kerala government announced that everyone should wear masks to protect their mouths and noses in all workplaces, public venues, social events, and transportation. "Everyone use masks at workplaces and wear it while travelling in vehicles. It is also suggested that people should be prepared to follow social distancing in public places," stated govt in its gazette notification.

The Kerala government had earlier on January 12 issued a notice in which it instructed the parties involved to take appropriate steps to ensure social segregation in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

To reduce risk of coronavirus administration has requested everyone to follow the protocols

In order to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, the state administration has requested that businesses, theatres, and event organisers follow the COVID-19 protocol and provide facilities for clients to wash and sanitise their hands. The Kerala government's instructions come as the country faces a COVID-19 threat and an outbreak in its neighbor China.

India recorded new 114 new COVID-19 cases

In the meantime, 114 new coronavirus infections were recorded in India, while the number of current cases dropped to 2,119, according to figures provided on Monday by the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases involving COVID was 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154). 5,30,726 people have died, according to figures updated at 8 am. According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%. Within a 24-hour period, 30 instances were removed from the active COVID-19 caseload.

