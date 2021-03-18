COVID-19 latest updates: India records 35,871 fresh cases, biggest single-day jump in 102 days

India on Thursday recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 100 days, which took the infection tally to 1,14,74,605, according to Union Health Ministry data. The single-day spike of 35,871 cases is the highest in 102 days.

Registering an increase for the eighth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,52,364, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll increased to 1,59,216 with 172 new fatalities, Union Health Ministry data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,63,025, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

As many as 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 23,03,13,163 samples had been tested up to March 17 with 10,63,379 being tested on Wednesday.