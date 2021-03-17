COVID-19 vaccine stock to last 10 days in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope tells Prakash Javadekar

Addressing a press conference today, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state’s Covid-19 vaccine stock will last for another 10 days. The minister had informed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and health secretary Rajesh Bhushan about the vax stock status in the state based on the current trend of daily vaccinations.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Tope’s comments came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Maharashtra government for mismanaging the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Shiv Sena's members of Parliament were asking the Centre to provide more vaccines while the state has only utilised 44% of the stocks delivered so far.
Prakash Javadekar in a tweet said, “Maharashtra Government had only used 23 lakh [2.3 million] vaccines out of the total 54 lakh [5.4] vaccines sent to the state, till 12th March. 56% vaccines remained unused. Now, Shiv Sena MP asks for more vaccines for the state. First mismanagement of pandemic now poor administration of vaccines.”
The state has been utlising 3,00,000 doses daily and the vacine stocks will last for another 10 days only. Today in a meeting chaired by the PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray informed about the same situation to him.
The state noticed a huge spike in the cases on March 16 as 17,864 tested positive, highest single day spike after 167 days as 18,317 cases were logged on September 30.
The daily caseload in the state dropped to fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February.
On Tuesday, the state also reported 87 deaths, taking the toll to 52,996. The state’s tally stands at 2,347,328 with 138,812 active cases. The fatality rate of the state stands at 2.49% and the recovery rate at 95.66%.
