2.64 lakh receive COVID-19 vaccine dose in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A record 2,64,897 people received coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

The tally of those who have received vaccine reached 31,33,612.

Of those who received the jab during the day, 2,43,812 were given Covishield doses while 21,085 were given Covaxin, the official said.

As many as 3,61,222 health workers and 72,777 front line workers have been given a second dose of the vaccine too.