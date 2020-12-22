COVID-19 latest updates: Daily caseload in India falls below 20,000 for first time in 6 months - Here is state-wise data

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday morning.
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with 19,556 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.65 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh. There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 16,31,70,557 samples have been tested up to December 21 with 10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 86 (Total cases), 62 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 3992 (Total cases), 7078 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 227 (Total cases), 56 (Deaths)
Assam: 3525 (Total cases), 1020 (Deaths)
Bihar: 4991 (Total cases), 1358 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 389 (Total cases), 310 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 16,060 (Total cases), 3199 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 7 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 9255 (Total cases), 10,304 (Deaths)
Goa: 941 (Total cases), 723 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 11,625 (Total cases), 4241 (Deaths)
Haryana: 5525 (Total cases), 2832 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 4886 (Total cases), 885 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 3625 (Total cases), 1844 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1675 (Total cases), 1011 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 14,020 (Total cases), 12,016 (Deaths)
Kerala: 60,670 (Total cases), 2843 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 309 (Total cases), 125 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 11,054 (Total cases), 3490 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 60,593 (Total cases), 48,801 (Deaths)
Manipur: 1568 (Total cases), 337 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 432 (Total cases), 134 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 153 (Total cases), 7 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 462 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Odisha: 2801 (Total cases), 1839 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 332 (Total cases), 627 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5408 (Total cases), 5212 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 11,961 (Total cases), 2626 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 360 (Total cases), 124 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 9495 (Total cases), 11,995 (Deaths)
Telangana: 6569 (Total cases), 1518 (Deaths)
Tripura: 213 (Total cases), 380 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 5584 (Total cases), 1426 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 16,822 (Total cases), 8212 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 16,903 (Total cases), 9401 (Deaths)
