COVID fence-sitters: Survey shows over 50% of population reluctant to get vaccine; women less inclined than men

Mumbai: Even as the Government of India is gearing up for a public vaccination drive, more than 50 per cent of India’s population is expressing reservations about the Covid vaccine, according to the 'GOQii COVID-19 – The Way Forward' survey.

Respondents to the survey cited reasons such as "herd immunity among Indians" to "the worst of the pandemic being over" and "side-effects of the vaccine" for their reluctance.

The survey has polled approximately 11,000 respondents to understand their readiness to take the vaccine, the perception of the government measures to combat COVID-19, the possible future measures, including a lockdown.

The study reveals that 53 per cent of the population was unsure about taking a vaccine for Covid-19, 43 per cent would take the final call after watching initial results, while 10 per cent were firmly against it. However, 47 per cent of the respondents said that they would be willing to take the vaccine and were waiting for it.

The GOQii survey also found that women were more resistant to the idea of getting vaccinated than men, with 48 per cent of males willing to do so, as against 42 per cent of females. Similarly, older adults (45-60 years) and seniors (over 60+) were not as ready as the younger age groups.

Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii, said the World Health Organisation was cautiously optimistic that safe and effective vaccines for Covid-19 would be successfully developed, soon. There is a robust pipeline of potential vaccines in the development and some have already advanced to the next stage.

“We at GOQii commend the efforts that various organisations have put in to help the world see through these difficult times. While the public opinion may vary, the important aspect to note is that preventive healthcare is the only way forward, as boosting immunity and staying healthy is the best and only viable option amidst a dreaded pandemic,” he said.

However, the expert opinion is that people cannot relax about the virus, as worldwide, cases continue to rise. Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a member of the state government taskforce on Covid-19, said it would take another four to eight weeks before Mumbai could relax about the second wave. "Although the Diwali peak didn't occur, it is important to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing the mask and frequently washing hands to ensure there isn't another spurt,'' he added.