India's COVID-19 vaccination drive will be the largest in the world: Fitch

Singapore: India's role in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be significant both as a recipient of the medicine as well as a producer, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research.

The country has one of the largest vaccine manufacturing capacities in the world (including the largest vaccine producer - Serum Institute India) and has secured authorisation to mass-produce the AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Gamaleya Research Institute vaccines.

With a population of 1.3 billion (and 94 million over 65-year-olds), the domestic vaccination drive will be the largest in the world, said Fitch.

The country has a good track record of such drives with masses of the population regularly gaining inoculation for various diseases such as polio and cholera. India's vaccine rollout will begin in Q1 2021 with frontline healthcare workers and individuals over the age of 50 years gaining priority.