Covid-19 vaccination to start from January, won't be forced on anyone: Harsh Vardhan

On Saturday, the minister had said that the country's scientists and health experts have worked on the development of an indigenous vaccine and in the upcoming six to seven months India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

Centre preparing with states for past four months

Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government has been working with the state governments for the past four months for preparations regarding Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

"For the past four months, the union government has been preparing with the state governments at the state, district, and even at the block level. We have been preparing for the past four months," the minister said.

"As far as the country's ability is concerned, I would like to remind that around 25 years ago, India had 60 percent of polio-affected children in the world. We started giving vaccines to children below the age of five years on a single day. I got support from people. We first did it in Delhi, which was followed by other parts of the country. The country's model was followed by many Southeast Asian nations. We gave vaccines to children for two decades and the result was that in 2014, India came in the WHO category of polio-free nations," he added,

"We also carry out a universal immunization programme under which we give 12 types of vaccines to children. So there is no shortcoming in our ability. We have made full preparation. We have involved the state governments, made task force at the state level, district, and block level. We have provided training to master trainers in the country and also at the state level we have provided training. We have given training in 260 districts to more than 20,000 people," he said.

The minister referred to Co-WIN digital platform, including a mobile application, for real-time monitoring of Covid-19 vaccine delivery.

"Co-Win has been developed as a platform where the vaccine will be tracked along with its temperature. It will also track the potential beneficiary up to the point till that person gets a second dose and he generates his certificate," he said.

The minister said there are 28,000 to 29,000 cold chain points in the country. "The procurement process has also been started for requirements like vaccine carriers for cold chains, deep freezers, mobile vans, and refrigerators. How many teams are required at vaccination centre and volunteers require to assist those teams, what will be norms at places where the vaccination will be given, the government has worked in detail on many issues with the state governments," he said.

Harsh Vardhan said it was a matter of great happiness and pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly monitors such issues and "provides guidance and suggestions". He also referred to the Prime Minister's visits to facilities that are developing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The minister said India may begin vaccinating people against Covid-19 in January and the government's first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

There are currently nine Covid-19 vaccine candidates in different phases of clinical trials in India -- six are under clinical trials and three in the pre-clinical phase.

Worst is over

The minister said that the worst is over concerning coronavirus in the country but people still need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour to stay safe.

"At a personal level, I think that the worst is over concerning the Covid-19 situation. I have been following this situation right from the time when we had our first case on January 30, 2020. Since then, I have watched everything from the closest of quarters with meticulous precision. If we look at the things in the last three-four months then things are in a declining phase," Dr Vardhan told ANI in an exclusive interview.

"But we need to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour and cannot afford to relax on that front," he added.