COVID-19 latest updates: 15,968 new cases push India's coronavirus tally to 1,04,95,147

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,95,147 with 15,968 cases being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,51,529 with 202 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,29,111 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 2,14,507 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,34,89,114 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 12, of which 8,36,227 samples were tested yesterday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.