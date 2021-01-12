COVID-19 vaccine will offer protection 14 days after the second shot is given, says Health Ministry

The Maharashtra government has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute, health minister Rajesh Tope said. The inoculation drive will be held at 511 centres across 36 districts of the state, he said. "The state government has so far compiled a database of 7.84 lakh medical workers, including doctors, nurses and other staff who have had a heightened exposure to COVID-19 patients. The registration drive on state government's portal (for those who will be vaccinated in the first phase) will continue till Tuesday midnight," he said.

Four airlines operated the nine flights which transported 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the regulators were looking at four more Covid-19 vaccines -- Among these are the ones developed by Zydus Cadilla, Russia's Sputnik-V, Biological E and Gennova.

Giving an idea of the price scenario round the world, Bhushan said each dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech costs Rs 1,431, Moderna Rs 2,348 to Rs 2,715, Sinovac Rs 1,027, Novavax Rs 1,114, Sputnik V less than Rs 734 and the one developed by Johnson and Johnson Rs 734.

"All these vaccines except the one developed by Pfizer can be stored between two to eight degrees Celsius. The one developed by Pfizer needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius," he added.