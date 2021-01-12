Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination drill, states across India receive first consignments of 'Covishield'

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process across India on Tuesday, with more than 56 lakh doses of the 'Covishield' vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities, four days before the inoculation exercise is formally scheduled to begin on January 16.

With this, the vaccine movement has started, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

The first two flights operated by "SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off", the minister said in the morning.

In a series of tweets, he said that 56.5 lakh doses of vaccines are being transported to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, from Pune.

Four airlines are operating nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on this day, he informed.