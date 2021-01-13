COVID-19 vaccine update: Maharashtra receives 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield

Mumbai: Maharashtra has received over 9 lakh lakhs doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

"A total of 9.63 lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by the health department at Pune on Tuesday night and from there they were distributed to different cities and districts of Maharashtra," said the state health department.

The National Cold Chain Centre, Pune is the center point for Maharashtra where vaccines will be stored and then being distributed to different districts and Municipal Corporations by the health department, the department said.

The first consignment of 1,39,500 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in Mumbai, earlier this morning.