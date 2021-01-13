COVID-19 vaccine update: First consignment of over 1.39 lakh Covishield doses arrives in Mumbai

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the SII.

Mumbai will have 72 inoculation centres, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a release on Tuesday.

A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of five personnel who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine.

"The necessary arrangement of electricity, Internet and webcasting service has been made at all these centres," Tope said in the release.

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 has been set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India on Tuesday.

(Inputs from PTI)