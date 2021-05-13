COVID-19: Karnataka overtakes Maharashtra in active caseload tally; 5,92,202 positive patients in state

Maharashtra which had been consistently topping the list for highest number of active cases of COVID-19 in India has now been replaced by Karnataka. As per a data, Karnataka currently has a total of 5,92,202 active covid cases followed by Maharashtra with 5,48,507 cases. Haryana is at the last spot in the top 10 list with 1,07,058 active cases in the state.

39,998 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, including 16,286 in Bengaluru, while 517 patients succumbed to coronavirus. "With 39,998 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 20,53,191, including 5,92,182 active cases, while Maharashtra logged in nearly 46,000 cases on Wednesday.

As per the data, there 12 states which currently have more than 1 lakh active cases. While 8 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases and less than 50,000 active cases are active in 16 states.

With the emergence of second wave of COVID-19, many states in the country have seen a sudden surge in cases and the death toll too has increased.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Varshan today during a meeting said that the genome sequencing indicates that the rise in the current surge seen over the last 1.5 month correlates with the rise in B1.617 lineage of SARS-CoV-2. The B.1.617 sub-lineages appear to have higher rates of transmission, including observed rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries.