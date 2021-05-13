Current surge correlates with rise in B1.617 lineage of COVID-19: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Varshan today held a video meeting with health ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Delhi on the COVID-19 situation in the states. The Union Health Minister said that the genome sequencing indicates that the rise in the current surge seen over the last 1.5 month correlates with the rise in B1.617 lineage of SARS-CoV-2.

The B.1.617 sub-lineages appear to have higher rates of transmission, including observed rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries.

The World Health Organisation classifying B.1.617 as a 'variant of concern' yesterday, said that the variant of the coronavirus first identified in India last year has been found in 44 countries. The UN body routinely assesses if variants of SARS-CoV-2 result in changes in transmissibility and severity, or if they lead to changes in public health and social measures' implementation by national health authorities.

Speaking about the current covid situation in the states, Harsh Vardhan said that Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state, although we see a declining trend since April 27, but still, the state is reporting around 50,000 new cases daily. Besides, Rajasthan, since May 8 is showing a rise in active cases, the daily number of deaths has gone above 150, he said.