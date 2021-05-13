'PM Modi missing along with vaccines, oxygen': Rahul Gandhi amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader asked how long will Indians continue to bear the cruelty of the Centre as the basic problems arising out of the COVID-19 crisis are yet to be resolved. He also alleged that those who are accountable during the pandemic are hiding somewhere.

"Sad news is coming again and again. The basic problems have not yet been resolved. How long will our fellow citizens bear the cruelty of the central government in this pandemic? Those who are accountable are hiding somewhere," Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi.