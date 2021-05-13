'PM Modi missing along with vaccines, oxygen': Rahul Gandhi amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the Prime Minister's photos here and there."
Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Congress leader asked how long will Indians continue to bear the cruelty of the Centre as the basic problems arising out of the COVID-19 crisis are yet to be resolved. He also alleged that those who are accountable during the pandemic are hiding somewhere.
"Sad news is coming again and again. The basic problems have not yet been resolved. How long will our fellow citizens bear the cruelty of the central government in this pandemic? Those who are accountable are hiding somewhere," Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi.
With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.
