COVID-19: Jharkhand issues guidelines ahead of festive season, maximum of 100 devotees to be allowed in big religious places

Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced few ease in restrictions imposed amid COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Banna Gupta said, "a maximum of 100 devotees every hr will be allowed in big religious places, small religious places will be allowed to have 50% devotees of their total capacity."

Besides, "restaurants will be allowed till 11 pm, but COVID-19 guidelines need to be followed," the minister said.

Further Mr Gupta on resumption of educational institutions said, "Schools will remain closed for now, for students below std 6th. Classes will resume for students of std 6th and above, from 8 am to 12 pm. All colleges will re-open, they will function just like earlier."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand on Monday vaccinated close to 1.80 lakh residents against Covid-19 as at least 1,856 session sites remained operational across the state from morning to evening, data compiled by the health department highlighted.

As per provisional data released by the National Health Mission (NHM), the state on Monday administered the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to as many as 1,22,354 residents, while the second jab was administered to at least 57,210 beneficiaries. Nearly 1.30 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated on the day fell in the age bracket of 18 years to 44 years.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of Covid-19 dropped further down to 117 as the state reported at least 16 Covid recoveries against six fresh cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, a separate bulletin from NHM stated.

Ranchi reported at least five of the six cases, but the count of active cases here dropped as at least six Covid patients recovered in the district. East Singhbhum reported one Covid cases against five recoveries and the active caseload there dropped to five, the NHM bulletin further highlighted.

As per NHM data, barring Ranchi and East Singhbhum none of the remaining 22 districts reported fresh Covid cases on the day.

The State on Monday tested swab samples of 46,881 residents and 0.01 per cent of them were found infected by coronavirus.

So far, more than 3.48 lakh residents have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand and 98.48 per cent of them have recovered, while 1.47 per cent of the patients could not survive. As per Government data, at least nine of 24 districts had zero active cases of Covid-19 by the end of Monday.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:46 PM IST