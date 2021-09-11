e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:31 PM IST

No celebrations on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 71st birthday upon his Jharkhand visit

Bhagwat was born on September 11, 1950 at Chandrapur in Maharashtra. An RSS official said though they had expected a birthday celebration, nothing of that sort happened.
PTI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: File Image

An RSS official said though they had expected a birthday celebration, nothing of that sort happened.

"He met Shakha teachers of Dhanbad as planned and held discussions with the executive members of Jharkhand RSS Prant," the official, who insisted on not being named, said.

He said he had no information about who greeted Bhagwat over the telephone.

Only a handful of people met him and some BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad leaders tried to visit him but were politely turned away from the gates of Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir school, where Bhagwat is staying.

