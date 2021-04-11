COVID-19: India to get 5 more vaccines including Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V by October

New Delhi: As more and more states flag shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Central government has pressed the accelerator to scale up vaccine production. Top government sources told ANI that by end of the third quarter of this year, India will be getting vaccines from five additional manufacturers. India currently manufactures Covishield and Covaxin.

These additional vaccines are Sputnik V (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's), Johnson & Johnson (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine. Out of almost 20 candidates in various clinical and pre-clinical stages, Sputnik V vaccine will get the nod first – latest by June, if all goes well.