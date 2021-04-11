Tika Utsav: More than 27 lakh doses administered on day one of COVID-19 vaccination festival

In a bid to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, Prime Minister during his meeting with the Chief Minister of states over the Covid situation had urged the state governments to observe Tika Utsav from April 11 to April 14. Despite many states facing a shortage in the vaccines, on Day 1 of Tika Utsav, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered, till 8 pm today.

'Tika Utsav' in Goa received an enthusiastic response on the first day on Sunday with 8,189 people above the age of 45 years getting the COVID-19 jabs, while national capital Delhi vaccinated over one-lakh people in a day

The PM had said, "In these four days, we have to make every effort to achieve our goals at the individual level, at the society level and at the administration level."

Asserting that the 'tika utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the another major war on COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on curbing the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene. In a blog addressed to the countrymen, he urged them to remember four things, including "each one, vaccinate one"- helping those getting vaccinated who are less educated and elderly and who cannot go for the jab themselves, and "each one, treat one"- helping those who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination.

He also spoke of "each one, save one", saying emphasis should on wearing mask so as to save oneself and others too. He asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case anyone gets the infectious disease, saying this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.