'Each one, protect one': PM Modi launches 'Tika Utsav' amidst rise in COVID-19 cases in India

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in India, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 'Tika Utsav', the vaccination festival. On the first day of 'Tika Utsav', PM Modi appealed to people to assist those who need help getting inoculated and COVID treatment.

He also asked people to follow COVID-19 norms and like wearing masks, washing hands. PM Modi urged families, society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of any COVID-19 infection.

"Tika Utsav marks second big war on corona; we have to stress on personal and social hygiene," he added.

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will be marked in the country from April 11-14 at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

In his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had urged them to focus on vaccinating all those who are above 45 years of age in high caseload districts.

"Sometimes, it helps in changing the atmosphere. The birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule is on April 11 and on April 14, there is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb. Can we organise a 'Tika Utsav: or vaccine festival and create an atmosphere of 'Tika Utsav'?" he had said "We should vaccinate as many eligible people through a special campaign and decide on zero wastage. If there is zero wastage in four days during 'Tika Utsav', it will also increase our vaccination capacity," Modi had asserted.

He has also called for making optimum utilisation of vaccination capacity.

"Let's see how we can mobilise things from April 11 to 14 and there will be the satisfaction of achievement. It will greatly help in changing the situation. I have also told the Indian government to provide as many vaccine doses as possible," he said.

This should be our endeavour to vaccinate maximum eligible people during the 'Tika Utsav', Modi had asserted.

