COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow pays for Holi revelry, record number of active cases reported

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is now paying for the Holi revelry. A record number of 3290 active cases and 14 deaths were reported across state in the last 24 hours.

Ironically, nearly 1/3 of the total cases were reported from the state capital suggesting that the second wave of coronavirus has swept Lucknow despite repeated warnings and appeals by the state health officials to follow the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.

Nearly half of total deaths of 14 coronavirus postive patients, 6 were reported from Lucknow where district administration has created over 1100 micro containment zones to check spread of the virus. The state government has already cdeclared second surge of coronavirus pandemic in the state.