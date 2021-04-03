COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow pays for Holi revelry, record number of active cases reported

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is now paying for the Holi revelry. A record number of 3290 active cases and 14 deaths were reported across state in the last 24 hours.
Ironically, nearly 1/3 of the total cases were reported from the state capital suggesting that the second wave of coronavirus has swept Lucknow despite repeated warnings and appeals by the state health officials to follow the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.
Nearly half of total deaths of 14 coronavirus postive patients, 6 were reported from Lucknow where district administration has created over 1100 micro containment zones to check spread of the virus. The state government has already cdeclared second surge of coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Perturbed over the unprecendented rise in active cases, the Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanth has directed to initiate action against those not wearing masks or failing to maintain social distancing.
After the state government closing all primary and seconadry educational institutions up to Class VII, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma has left it on District Magistrates to decide closure of colleges and universities in their respctive districts.
Dr Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the new dates for holding UP Board examinations for High School and Intermediate classes will be announced soon. He hinted that the Board exams may begin from the second week of May after the results for three-tier vPanchayat polls are announced.
