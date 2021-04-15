COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Students launch social media campaign; ask education board to cancel class 10 exam as done by the CBSE

Students of class 10 in Madhya Pradesh have started a campaign on social media asking Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to cancel board exams, as announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A day after CBSE announced that exams for class 10 have been cancelled and postponed for class 12, students in Madhya Pradesh has started asking state government to follow steps followed by the CBSE.

‘Help Sir! Cancel board exam of MP class 10,’ tweeted one Jay Rathore. Similarly, Yash Verma also wrote urging chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sir please cancel our class 10 th board exams.

Other students gave reference of the CBSE board and argued if CBSE can do it then why not the MP Board.