COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Students launch social media campaign; ask education board to cancel class 10 exam as done by the CBSE

Students of class 10 in Madhya Pradesh have started a campaign on social media asking Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to cancel board exams, as announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
A day after CBSE announced that exams for class 10 have been cancelled and postponed for class 12, students in Madhya Pradesh has started asking state government to follow steps followed by the CBSE.
‘Help Sir! Cancel board exam of MP class 10,’ tweeted one Jay Rathore. Similarly, Yash Verma also wrote urging chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sir please cancel our class 10 th board exams.
Other students gave reference of the CBSE board and argued if CBSE can do it then why not the MP Board.
‘MP state education board follows the CBSE in many ways. It includes its exam pattern, valuation and even the curriculum. Therefore the decision made by CBSE related to exams should also be replicated by the MP Board,’ said PK Singh, retired principal of a higher secondary school.
Not only our country rather world is facing an extraordinary situation. Therefore one cannot compare it with any normal decision taken in normal situation. ‘Extraordinary steps and decisions are taken in such situations. How can one put kids into trouble when corona cases are rising with abnormally high speed,’ said another official from the school education department.
At present, most of the schools have adopted process of continuous evaluation of students under which weekly and monthly evaluation of students is conducted. Promotion can be given to students on the basis of that evaluation.