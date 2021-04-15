Madhya Pradesh: Government receives 9,600 vials of Remdesivir injections from Nagpur; reserved for COVID-19 patients with 40% lung infection

Bhopal: As the shortage of Remdesivir continues to bother Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur provided two boxes consisting of around 9,600 doses of Remdesivir injection to Indore.

Injections are also being supplied to Ratlam, Khandwa and Bhopal by helicopter. As per the health department, Remdesivir injections are being supplied to various places in the state as per the requirement.

The government has decided that these vials of Remdesivir will be administered only if the patient has 40 per cent lung infection or more. It will not be administered at the wish and will of the patients.

As per the Chemists and Drugs Association, the supply of Remdesivir will be expanded soon. However, in Madhya Pradesh, the government has taken full control of the distribution of Remdesivir injections. Hence, the injections are being supplied directly to public and private hospitals as per requirement.