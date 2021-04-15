Indore: IMC launches drive to collect oxygen cylinders from factories; collects 100 cylinders on Day 1

Indore: As the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday initiated a drive to collect oxygen cylinders from factories and other establishments in the city to provide oxygen to Coronavirus patients in hospitals.

All zonal offices received instructions on Wednesday morning from the municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal to collect oxygen cylinders and deliver them to hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The officials swung into action and carried out a big drive.

On the very first day of the drive, IMC collected around 100 cylinders from different places. IMC vehicles collected cylinders from different factories and institutions.

Four oxygen cylinders each were obtained from Shubham Furniture at Palada, Indore Private Limited and Nirvana Steel, Sanwer Road, 7 from Jain Engineering Works, and 8 from Machine Tools MPD Industries. Also, 5 oxygen cylinders were collected from Nasia Road, Polograund area.

Along with this, 3 oxygen cylinders were obtained from Zohra Steel located on Sanwer Road, 7 cylinders from Satya Mitra and about 25 cylinders were obtained from various shops located in front of Christian College.

The empty cylinders collected were filled at filling stations and sent to different hospitals.